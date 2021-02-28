Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Berkshire Hathaway, Citigroup, Dow, Twitter And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story explores how investors can benefit from the shift to green energy.

Other featured articles discuss value stocks to ride the economic recovery, what the spike in bond yields means for stocks, and tech stocks resisting the sector downturn.

Also, the prospects for a big bank, a discount retailer, Warren Buffet's buybacks and more.

Cover story "Utilities: How Investors Can Plug In to the Greening of America" by Andrew Bary discusses why utility companies offer attractive yields and inexpensive valuations, and why they are getting better for the environment. See what's up with American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP), NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) and many more.

Carleton English's "3 Ways Jane Fraser Can Fix Citigroup—and Why the Stock Is a Buy" makes the case that Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is broken, but it finally might have found someone fix it. The new CEO takes up the reins on March 1 and will be the first woman to lead a U.S.-based big bank. Find out why Barron's believes that the stock is a buy now.

In "Ross Stores Stock Is a Treasure Waiting to Be Found," Teresa Rivas suggests that off-price retailer Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has had a tough time during the pandemic, but it should soon begin to see the benefits of a reopening economy. See what Barron's says makes this stock a unique bargain.

In his annual shareholder letter, CEO Warren Buffett noted that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) repurchased more than 5% of its stock during 2020, according to "Berkshire Hathaway Continues Its Torrid Pace of Share Buybacks" by Andrew Bary. Does Barron's think it will continue the aggressive share-repurchase program?

In Reshma Kapadia's "These 7 Value Stocks Will Benefit From an Economic Recovery," see why a renowned portfolio manager says investors have favored growth stocks, especially technology, for a decade, but the environment is ripe for a return to value. And find out whether Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Mattel Inc (NYSE: MAT) and more fit the bill.

"What to Buy When Good News Means Bad News for Stocks" by Jack Hough points out that a "hot" economy will favor some sectors, not others. But the question remains whether the spike in bond yields is a hiccup or something more lasting. What does that mean for the likes of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)?

See also: Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America'

In the next few months, the opportunity might be in old-school tech, forgotten stocks like HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) and Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL). So says Eric J. Savitz's "Rising Rates Are Crushing Tech Stocks. Here Are 10 That Can Still Thrive." Find out whether Barron's believes Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is also worth a look.

In "Why Chemical Company Dow Is Ready to Put Its Doldrums Behind," Al Root explains that Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) has plenty of cash, and the stock is not particularly pricey. In addition, it yields about three times the S&P 500's 1.5%. So why have analysts failed to notice that everything is breaking right for the chemical company?

Bill Alpert's "How Twitter and Jack Dorsey Proved Investors Wrong" claims that shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) have soared more than 120% since a bullish Barron's cover story last summer. Now that investors are giving the social networking service company more credit, the stock seems to be fairly valued, says the article.

Also in this week's Barron's:

The latest Barron's annual ranking of online brokers

What is missing from Warren Buffett's annual letter

When stock bulls learn that bonds are not boring after all

Whether rising Treasury yields signal the end of the bull market

Why the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill is far from a done deal

Why Americans' cash hoard will not boost growth

What is next for oil producers as prices rise

Brazil's market in the aftermath of the Petrobras shakeup

How to build a portfolio that cuts risk, taxes and costs for investors

A remembrance of the sculptor of the Wall Street bull

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

Photo via Wikimedia.