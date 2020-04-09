Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 21 companies made new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) traded down 0.02% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

AGBA Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ: AGBA) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.17 for a change of up 0.2%.

shares were up 0.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.17 for a change of up 0.2%. Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 35.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 35.88%. Asta Funding (NASDAQ: ASFI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 26.0%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 26.0%. Jumei Intl Hldg (NYSE: JMEI) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.95 Thursday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $19.95 Thursday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. Catasys (NASDAQ: CATS) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.12 on Thursday, moving up 7.34%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $22.12 on Thursday, moving up 7.34%. Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.06%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.06%. Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.66%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.66%. Novagold Resources (AMEX: NG) shares broke to $9.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.0%.

shares broke to $9.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.0%. Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares hit $100.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.18%.

shares hit $100.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.18%. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares were up 3.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.97 for a change of up 3.04%.

shares were up 3.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.97 for a change of up 3.04%. Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.65. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $48.65. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.16 with a daily change of up 7.04%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.16 with a daily change of up 7.04%. Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $161.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $161.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%. Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.74. Shares traded up 10.17%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.74. Shares traded up 10.17%. Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares hit a yearly high of $23.83. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $23.83. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.58%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.58%. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $312.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $312.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.97%. Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares hit a yearly high of $54.85. The stock traded up 8.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $54.85. The stock traded up 8.12% on the session. Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) shares were up 2.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $688.21 for a change of up 2.82%.

shares were up 2.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $688.21 for a change of up 2.82%. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.68 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.68 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.59%. American Tower (NYSE: AMT) shares were up 3.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $259.65.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.