20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares rose 21.7% to $13.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive three-year, long-term data from the PEOPLE Phase III Open-label extension study of viaskin peanut in children with peanut allergy.
- Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 11.4% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA acknowledgment of NDA resubmission for intravenous CONTEPO for injection.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 8.5% to $3.05 in pre-market trading.
- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) shares rose 8.2% to $21.71 in pre-market trading.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) rose 6.2% to $194.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised FY20 guidance.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares rose 5.8% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after falling 19.53% on Wednesday.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares rose 5.6% to $22.97 in pre-market trading.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) rose 4.2% to $17.37 in pre-market trading.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 4.1% to $13.38 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 3.8% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.63% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TUFN) fell 29.7% to $12.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced Q4 sales of $29.5 million-$30.1 million compared to the previous range of $34 million-$38 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 8.4% to $15.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company expects sales and profitability to remain pressured and withdrew its 2019 fiscal year guidance.
- TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) fell 8.1% to $13.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 5 million common stock offering.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 8.1% to $17.70 in pre-market trading.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 7.4% to $7.05 in pre-market trading. Innate Pharma said that the FDA put TELLOMAK trial on partial clinical hold.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 6.8% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares fell 6.4% to $98.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $250 million common stock offering.
- AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 5.4% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after the company received a Nasdaq notice regarding the minimum bid price requirement.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) fell4.4% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced resignation of President and Chief Scientific Officer.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) fell 3.1% to $2.47 in the pre-market trading session.
