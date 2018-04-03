17 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares rose 36.7 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading. Bio-Path reported FY17 loss of $0.80 per share.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose 8.2 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading after falling 4.49 percent on Monday.
- Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) rose 5.1 percent to $16.03 in pre-market trading after falling 6.50 percent on Monday.
- GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GSVC) rose 3.9 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.24 percent on Monday.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) rose 3.9 percent to $18.10 in pre-market trading.
- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) rose 3.6 percent to $28.85 in pre-market trading.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) rose 3.3 percent to $43.88 in pre-market trading after declining 2.88 percent on Monday.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares rose 3.3 percent to $31.75 in pre-market trading after declining 2.48 percent on Monday.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) shares rose 3.2 percent to $8.45 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.46 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) fell 25.9 percent to $10.61 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.09 percent on Monday.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) shares fell 12.3 percent to $13.90 in pre-market trading. Switch reported a Q4 loss of $67 million, or $2.09 per share. The company posted revenue of $99.3 million, missing analysts’ estimates of $99.6 million.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares fell 10.5 percent to $3.16 in pre-market trading. Rigel did not achieve primary endpoint for Phase 2 study of fostamatinib In IgA nephropathy.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 7.2 percent to $8.03 in pre-market trading after climbing 150.72 percent on Monday.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) fell 4.8 percent to $29.10 in pre-market trading following a report that CBS's initial offer valued the company below current market value.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) fell 4.7 percent to $110.80 after the declining 1.26 percent on Monday.
- CME Group Inc. (NYSE: CME) shares fell 3.8 percent to $151.78 in pre-market trading. CME Group reported quarterly average daily volume of 22.2 million contracts for Q1.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 2.9 percent to $4.38 in pre-market trading after announcing a 9.524 million share common stock offering via selling holders.
