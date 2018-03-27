30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) jumped 28 percent to $2.61 after the company disclosed that it has received regulatory approval for both CGuard EPS and MGuard Prime in Peru.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares climbed 22.3 percent to $2.47 as the company disclosed that its new explosives trace detector, the TRACER 1000, has been accepted into the Transportation Security Administration’s Air Cargo Screening Technology Qualification Test program..
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) shares climbed 19.1 percent to $2.50.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) rose 14.1 percent to $7.92 as the company reported that it has begun dosing in Phase 1/2 study of ARO-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. Jefferies initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharma with a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) gained 12.4 percent to $3.1596. ShiftPixy disclosed that it is utilizing IBM Watson's AI engine across its platform.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) jumped 11.8 percent to $3.420.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares surged 11 percent to $5.46.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares rose 10.9 percent to $2.44.
- Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares gained 10.3 percent to $2.58. Nova Lifestyle is expected to release 2017 results on March 29.
- Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX) climbed 7.5 percent to $4.16. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aratana Therapeutics from Hold to Buy.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) rose 7.5 percent to $12.26 after declining 6.32 percent on Monday.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares gained 6 percent to $16.75. Roth Capital upgraded Sierra Wireless from Neutral to Buy.
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) rose 4 percent to $159.05 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued strong first-quarter and fiscal 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) shares rose 3.2 percent to $38.61 after Novartis agreed to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for $13 billion.
Losers
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) declined 33.7 percent to $39.3303 after declining 16.62 percent on Monday. FTSE Russell release showed that the co. failed to meet minimum 5% free float requirement as of February 14 cut-off date and will be removed from the Russell Indexes on March 28 after the close.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) dropped 15.8 percent to $3.42 after the company reported Q4 results and recent corporate highlights. RXi Pharma posted aQ4 loss of $0.84 per share on sales of $15,000.
- InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) dipped 14.6 percent to $5.975 after reporting a $50-million common stock offering.
- Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) fell 14.5 percent to $2.87.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares declined 14.1 percent to $1.7775.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) shares fell 12.6 percent to $8.63. IDT disclosed that it has completed the spin-off of Rafael Holdings.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) dropped 12 percent to $25.44 after reporting an offering of 4.5 million shares of common stock.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) tumbled 11.3 percent to $18.92 after the company reported an offering of 5 million shares by selling holders.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares dropped 10.5 percent to $5.3548 after rising 6.03 percent on Monday.
- Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR) declined 9.3 percent to $2.06.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares fell 9.2 percent to $2.2600.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) slipped 8.8 percent to $40.675 after announcing a proposed 4-million-share common stock offering.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) fell 8.4 percent to $17.76. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Unit from Buy to Hold.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 7.7 percent to $24.20 after dipping 13.92 percent on Monday.
- ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) fell 5.8 percent to $4.01. ITUS and Serametrix disclosed results of a blinded prostate cancer study.
- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) shares fell 4.2 percent to $12.17 following announcement of common stock offering.
