31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) shares jumped 44.4 percent to $23.3999 after the company disclosed positive top-line data from Phase 2b clinical trial of RPL554 for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
- Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: FINL) shares climbed 29.7 percent to $13.685 as the company agreed to sell itself to Europe-based JD Sports Fashion in a deal which values the company at $558 million.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares rose 22.8 percent to $4.31.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares jumped 18.8 percent to $6.00.
- USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) gained 17 percent to $39.20after the building-materials manufacturer received a takeover offer from Germany's Knauf KG for $42 per share.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares gained 16.6 percent to $0.9296 after the company disclosed that it has signed US distribution agreement with Diagnostica Stago for the sale of a Heparin test in the US.
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares gained 11 percent to $2.2859 following Q4 results. Better Online Solutions reported Q4 earnings of $0.10 per share on sales of $7.9 million.
- Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) rose 10.1 percent to $4.92. Legacy Reserves LP reported the execution of definitive documentation to effectuate its corporate transition to Legacy Reserves Inc.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 10 percent to $0.58820 after the company disclosed a lab services agreement with CORE Diagnotics to enter the Indian market.
- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) shares rose 10 percent to $17.10. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gaia with a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) surged 9.9 percent to $2.2527 as the company disclosed that it is working with Bank of America regarding a Jan. 25th proposal from Hong Kong Meisheng Cultural Co. to acquire a 51 percent stake in the company.
- Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE: TVPT) rose 8.8 percent to $15.62.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained 8.3 percent to $6.50.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) rose 8.2 percent to $5.692 after the company reported a cross-industry strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Company Limited.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) shares surged 7.7 percent to $0.21. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma with a Buy rating and a $0.70 price target.
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) gained 6.9 percent to $68.97. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Belden from Hold to Buy.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 6 percent to $92.39. Microsoft disclosed a partnership with SPIN Analytics to accelerate access to SPIN Analytics' exclusive RISKROBOT® AI-engine.
Losers
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares tumbled 56.4 percent to $8.90 as the company disclosed that it has discontinued Phase 2b PROPEL trial of PTG-100 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis following interim analysis.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) dropped 29.4 percent to $17.48. Biohaven disclosed that it has achieved both co-primary regulatory endpoints in its two pivotal Phase 3 trials of rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) shares fell 22.6 percent to $3.02 following half year results. Bonso late Friday reported earnings of $0.14 per share for the six-month period ended September 30, 2017, down from $0.21 in the year-ago period.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) fell 17.5 percent to $2.21 after the company reported a registered direct offering to sell 610,000 shares at $2.27 per share.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) dipped 15.1 percent to $2.30 after declining 5.90 percent on Friday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell 11.8 percent to $14.15 after dropping 4.97 percent on Friday.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) shares dropped 11.3 percent to $4.6115.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares dipped 10.5 percent to $8.25.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) fell 10.4 percent to $4.75. Janney Capital downgraded PLx Pharma from Buy to Neutral.
- Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares dropped 10.2 percent to $23.35.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) fell 9.6 percent to $14.63. Athenex reported a Q4 loss of $28.3 million on revenue of $14.9 million.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares declined 9.3 percent to $64.50.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares fell 8.4 percent to $22.00.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares dropped 6.2 percent to $3.845. Compugen named Dr. Henry Adewoye as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.
