There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
China Auto Logistics Inc is the wholesaler of imported luxury automobiles. The company's operating segment includes Sales of Automobiles; Financing Services and Other Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Sales of Automobiles segment. Entire revenue from operations of the company is generated in China. The company also delivers logistics services related to the automobile importing process and other automobile value-added services, such as assistance with customs clearance, storage, and nationwide delivery services.

Analyst Ratings

China Auto Logistics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Auto Logistics (CALI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Auto Logistics (OTCEM: CALI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Auto Logistics's (CALI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Auto Logistics.

Q

What is the target price for China Auto Logistics (CALI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Auto Logistics

Q

Current Stock Price for China Auto Logistics (CALI)?

A

The stock price for China Auto Logistics (OTCEM: CALI) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 19:36:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Auto Logistics (CALI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Auto Logistics.

Q

When is China Auto Logistics (OTCEM:CALI) reporting earnings?

A

China Auto Logistics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Auto Logistics (CALI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Auto Logistics.

Q

What sector and industry does China Auto Logistics (CALI) operate in?

A

China Auto Logistics is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.