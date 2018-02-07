20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: NQ) rose 28 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after falling 43.62 percent on Tuesday.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares rose 20.9 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Snapchat reported daily active users up 18 percent year-over-year. Average revenue per user was up 46 percent year-over-year.
- Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) rose 10.9 percent to $26.95 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong Q4 results.
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) rose 9.2 percent to $71.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and raised its FY 2018 guidance.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 7.3 percent to $13.90 in pre-market trading after surging 21.03 percent on Tuesday.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 7.3 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.76 percent on Tuesday.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) rose 7.2 percent to $68.23 in pre-market trading following a fourth quarter earnings beat.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares rose 7.2 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading. Verastem disclosed that it has submitted New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for Duvelisib.
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOX) rose 6 percent to $38.60 in pre-market trading. Twenty-First Century Fox is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares rose 4.7 percent to $5.31 in pre-market trading. Allot Communications reported Q4 adjusted loss of $0.04 per share on Tuesday.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) rose 4.2 percent to $6.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.76 percent on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) fell 15.6 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading. Black Box reported a Q3 loss of $1.85 per share on sales of $194.9 million.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) fell 14.4 percent to $26.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares fell 8.9 percent to $9.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.99 percent on Tuesday.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) fell 8.1 percent to $279.75 in pre-market trading. Chipotle posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Chipotle reported comps up 0.9 percent in the quarter and the company sees comps up in the low single digits for FY18.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) fell 5.3 percent to $89.00 in pre-market trading. Hasbro reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) fell 4.9 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading. Halcon disclosed an offering of 1.2 million shares. The company also announced the acquisition of 22,617 net acres in Ward County, Texas at an average price of $14,674 per acre.
- ICICI Bank Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: IBN) fell 4.8 percent to $10.04 after gaining 4.77 percent on Tuesday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 4.3 percent to $19.49 in pre-market trading. JinkoSolar reported a follow-on offering of 3.6 million ADSs and $35 million concurrent private placement.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares fell 4.3 percent to $58.25 in pre-market trading after rising 3.54 percent on Tuesday.
