Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 06, 2017 5:03pm   Comments
Share:
Related WTW
Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2017
With Weight Watchers, Oprah May Have Shed 45 Pounds, But Her Wallet's Put On A Few
Related FN
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Gainers

  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) shares gained 10 percent to $49.60 after beating top and bottom line third-quarter estimates. The company also raised FY17 guidance.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) shares gained 1.2 percent despite missing on first-quarter earnings and sales estimates.
  • Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares hit a new 52-week high, gaining 2 percent after reporting a new strategic partnership with Google.

Losers

  • TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares fell 29 percent to $11.35 after a third-quarter sales miss. The company also issued fourth-quarter sales and EBITDA guidance below estimates.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares fell 24 percent after missing third-quarter EPS estimates by 8 cents. Comps were down 0.1 percent in the quarter.
  • Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares fell 11 percent despite delivering a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.
  • Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) shares fell 8 percent to $1,739 despite a third-quarter earnings beat.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) shares fell 8 percent to $11.69 after reporting third-quarter sales that came in $94 million shy of estimates.
  • Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares fell 5 percent despite a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company sees first quarter sales coming in line with estimates at $1.05 billion.
  • Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares fell 3 percent after missing on second-quarter estimates.
  • Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares hit a new 52-week low post earnings, falling 8 percent after missing on third-quarter sales estimates.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares fell 8 percent despite a third-quarter sales beat. The company updated its FY17 guidance and expects a greater loss than estimates.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAR + AMC)

Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2017
Can Avis Budget Beat Q3 Earnings On Inorganic Growth?
AMC Entertainment Nears All-Time Low
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 20
Theaters Concede Revenue As Netflix Releases Cannes-Worthy Film
American Airlines, Avis, GE, Target: Fast Money Picks For October 11
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on WTW

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.