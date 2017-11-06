12 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) shares gained 10 percent to $49.60 after beating top and bottom line third-quarter estimates. The company also raised FY17 guidance.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) shares gained 1.2 percent despite missing on first-quarter earnings and sales estimates.
- Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares hit a new 52-week high, gaining 2 percent after reporting a new strategic partnership with Google.
Losers
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares fell 29 percent to $11.35 after a third-quarter sales miss. The company also issued fourth-quarter sales and EBITDA guidance below estimates.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares fell 24 percent after missing third-quarter EPS estimates by 8 cents. Comps were down 0.1 percent in the quarter.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares fell 11 percent despite delivering a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) shares fell 8 percent to $1,739 despite a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) shares fell 8 percent to $11.69 after reporting third-quarter sales that came in $94 million shy of estimates.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares fell 5 percent despite a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company sees first quarter sales coming in line with estimates at $1.05 billion.
- Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares fell 3 percent after missing on second-quarter estimates.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares hit a new 52-week low post earnings, falling 8 percent after missing on third-quarter sales estimates.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares fell 8 percent despite a third-quarter sales beat. The company updated its FY17 guidance and expects a greater loss than estimates.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers
