Adidas CEO Says 2023 Will Be A Rebuilding Year, Projecting $1.3 Billion Loss On Yeezy Termination

Adidas fourth-quarter sales were materially impacted by the decision to end its Yeezy partnership in October. “This development reflects the negative impact of around €600 million($632 million) related to the company’s decision to terminate the Yeezy partnership at the end of October,” adidas said in a press release.