35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares climbed 82.5 percent to close at $2.92 on Monday following an announcement that the company has signed a national distribution agreement with Univar for ContraPest.
- Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXAC) shares jumped 30.78 percent to close at $41.85 after the company agreed to be acquired by TPG Capital for $42 per share in cash.
- Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares rose 29.17 percent to close at $0.620 Atossa Genetics is schedule to host a conference call to announce preliminary results from Phase 1 study of oral Endoxifen on October 25, 2017.
- Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares climbed 28.37 percent to close at $32.94 on Monday in response to failed DBVT peanut allergy trial.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares gained 23.56 percent to close at $2.78.
- Dextera Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: DXTR) shares rose 22.92 percent to close at $0.229 on Monday after surging 40.48 percent on Friday.
- Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) surged 18.15 percent to close at $43.41 as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: SOL) shares gained 17.37 percent to close at $2.77 on Monday.
- Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ: DEST) shares rose 16.87 percent to close at $2.91 on Monday.
- Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) shares gained 15.63 percent to close at $13.02. KalVista Pharma 13D filing from Longwood Fund showed registration for an 8.7 percent stake.
- Differential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFBG) shares rose 15 percent to close at $1.15.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) shares surged 14.01 percent to close at $1.14 on Monday.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) jumped 12.62 percent to close at $39.35 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd (NASDAQ: YECO) shares rose 12.57 percent to close at $0.533.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) climbed 11.47 percent to close at $2.43.
- VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) shares gained 5.38 percent to close at $69.95 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY2017 guidance.
Losers
- DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares dipped 41.09 percent to close at $28.32 on Monday after the company disclosed that its peanut allergy trial failed to meet primary endpoint.
- Connecture Inc (NASDAQ: CNXR) shares dropped 40.8 percent to close at $0.290. Connecture reported that it will voluntarily delist from the NASDAQ for OTCQX Market.
- Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: EGO) shares declined 28.57 percent to close at $1.55. Eldorado Gold lowered its production guidance for its Kisladag operation.
- Qudian Inc – ADR (NYSE: QD) shares dropped 19.42 percent to close at $26.59 on no news.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 18.3 percent to close at $13.30 on Monday. Helios & Matheson Analytics entered into a third exchange amendment with investor.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares declined 17.88 percent to close at $4.41 as the company disclosed that it has received a Notice Of Allowance for its 1st U.S. patent application.
- Roka Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: ROKA) shares fell 17.65 percent to close at $1.26 on Monday.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares slipped 16.69 percent to close at $1.03 on Monday.
- Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) shares dropped 15.65 percent to close at $1.24 on Monday.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) fell 15.34 percent to close at $1.49. Future FinTech reported filing of proxy statement, including proposal for corporate restructuring.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares dropped 15.18 percent to close at $3.80 after gaining 22.4 percent on Friday.
- Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE: WAC) fell 13.97 percent to close at $0.436. On Friday, Walter Investment Management disclosed that it has reached an agreement with term lenders and senior noteholders on financial restructuring.
- OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) dropped 12.87 percent to close at $1.09 on Monday. OncoSec reported a $7.1 million registered direct at-the-market offering at a price of $1.34375 per share.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) dropped 7.21 percent to close at $31.92. Jefferies downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from Buy to Hold.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares dropped 7.14 percent to close at $6.11 on Monday after surging 25.33 percent on Friday.
- Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares declined 6.98 percent to close at $3.20 after the company disclosed topline results from comparative exposure pharmacokinetic study for Gimoti.
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares declined 6.67 percent to close at $2.80. Viking Therapeutics presented results from proof-of-concept study of VK0214 in in vivo model of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares fell 6.34 percent to close at $22.32. UBS downgraded General Electric from Buy to Neutral, while Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) shares fell 6.25 percent to close at $12.00 as the company disclosed Phase 2 interim 24-week data with pegylated interferon lambda in Hepatitis Delta Virus infection at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Meeting.
Posted-In: Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's Gainers Yesterday's LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...