18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
- FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares jumped 50.2 percent to $50.15 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss and disclosed topline results from Phase 2 study of pamrevlumab in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) surged 24.2 percent to $33.10 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised its FY17 outlook.
- Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE: GTS) shares rose 22.3 percent to $19.06 as the company reported strong Q2 results and announced a $30 million Class B share buyback program.
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) climbed 17.6 percent to $43.79 as the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued a strong guidance.
- Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD) surged 15.4 percent to $34.24. Tactile Systems Tech reported Q2 profit of $3.8 million on sales of $26.3 million.
- Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares gained 13 percent to $51.05 as the company disclosed that its Phase 2 study of bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination plus atorvastatin met primary endpoint.
- Viewray Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares jumped 12 percent to $5.88. ViewRay reported a Q2 loss of $8.4 million.
- MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ: MDCA) rose 11.8 percent to $10.45 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares climbed 11.6 percent to $3.19 after the company disclosed a collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to improve yield and drought tolerance in wheat.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) shares rose 9.9 percent to $6.00. LendingClub reported a Q2 loss of $25.5 million.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) gained 9.9 percent to $3.66. Kopin reported a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.92 million.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) climbed 9.3 percent to $16.79. Valeant posted a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share on sales of $2.23 billion. The company also lowered its 2017 revenue forecast.
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares rose 9.2 percent to $33.35 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its fiscal year 2017 guidance. Mitsubishi UFJ upgraded Twilio from Neutral to Overweight.
- Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) shares climbed 9 percent to $85.16 as the company posted better-than-expected quarterly profit.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) shares gained 7.4 percent to $8.30. Vonage Holdings will replace CoreSite Realty in the S&P SmallCap 600 on August 10.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) gained 6.7 percent to $3.88. Xunlei is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 16.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares rose 4.5 percent to $51.00. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) rose 3.8 percent to $5.55. Gilat posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of $66.2 million.
Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.