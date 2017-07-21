22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 15.6 percent to $2.45 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported that it has expanded its agreement with Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT).

(NASDAQ: BCLI) rose 14.8 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has been awarded a $16 million non-dilutive grant from CIRM in support of ALS trial. AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: AEZS) gained 14.3 percent to $3.20 after climbing 19.66 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: ZN) shares rose 10.2 percent to $5.74 in pre-market trading after surging 9.68 percent on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd(ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares rose 9.9 percent to $23.58 in pre-market trading after declining 2.59 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: ENDP) shares rose 8 percent to $13.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 1.99 percent on Thursday. NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: NQ) rose 7.4 percent to $3.78 in pre-market trading after declining 0.28 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: S) shares rose 6 percent to $8.88 in pre-market trading after falling 0.42 percent on Thursday. CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) rose 5.4 percent to $5.48 in pre-market trading. CSI Compressco declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.1875 per outstanding common unit. The company is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 8, 2017.

(NYSE: ASB) rose 4.1 percent to $25.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported in-line Q2 earnings and announced plans to acquire Bank Mutual for $482 million in an all-stock transaction. Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) rose 3.8 percent to $84.07 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly profit. Oppenheimer upgraded Capital One from Underperform to Perform.

Losers

China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares fell 19.3 percent to $2.22 in pre-market trading after dropping 14.33 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: XGTI) shares fell 9.9 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after rising 5.91 percent on Thursday. Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FMSA) fell 8.6 percent to $3.07 in pre-market trading after dipping 13.18 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: ALV) fell 7.2 percent to $107.61 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly profit. Frontier Communications Corp (NYSE: FTR) shares fell 6.1 percent to $14.00 after rising 4.34 percent on Thursday.

(NYSE: ZTO) fell 6 percent to $14.74 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.77 percent on Thursday. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO) shares fell 5.2 percent to $2.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.84 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 5.1 percent to $35.28 in pre-market trading. eBay reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, but issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NYSE: MANH) fell 5.1 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading. Manhattan Associates posted upbeat Q2 results.

(NYSE: MANH) fell 5.1 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading. Manhattan Associates posted upbeat Q2 results. Viewray Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares rose 4 percent to $5.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.20 percent on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: VRAY) shares rose 4 percent to $5.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.20 percent on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) fell 2.3 percent to $70.43 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 revenue.

