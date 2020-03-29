Barron's Picks And Pans: Tech Picks, SoftBank, REITs, Tesla And More

This weekend's Barron's offers 25 tech stock picks for a coronavirus world.

Other featured articles look at whether drug makers should be more coronavirus-focused, stocks to buy for the long run and which dividends are safer.

Also, the prospects for a Japanese conglomerate, the top electric vehicle maker, real estate investment trusts and more.

"Tech Stocks to Buy Amid the Chaos" by Eric J. Savitz points out that the coronavirus sell-off is creating opportunities across the tech landscape. Five experts share their top picks, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and some of the FAANG stocks.

Josh Nathan-Kazis's "Big Pharma and Biotech Need to Do More to Fight Against Covid-19" asks whether drug makers from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) should be doing nothing else now but focusing on halting the coronavirus.

In "Forget the Politics, It's Time to Buy Stocks," Jack Hough looks at why investors who can stay in the market for a decade should buy now, diversify and not worry about finding a bottom. See why Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and others could be worth holding for the long run.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has holdings worth almost triple its current stock price. So says "Hear Me Out: There's Still Value in SoftBank Group" by Eric J. Savitz. Among those holdings are stakes in Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).

In Lawrence C. Strauss's "Dividends Are in Danger. Here Are Some Safer Plays," see whether Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is among the opportunities to find equity income right now mentioned by a global strategist featured in the article.

"12 Stocks Multifactor-Screened for Extra Safety" by Al Root discusses how many stocks may look like bargains, but looks can be deceiving. Barron's suggestions for navigating troubled waters include Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

All real estate investment trusts should not be evaluated the same, according to Lawrence C. Strauss's "Residential REITs Will Weather the Crisis Better Than Malls." Are Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) or Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) worth considering now?

In "Buy Tesla Stock. A Comeback Will Happen Eventually," Al Root shows why a pair of Wall Street analysts are feeling optimistic about Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock despite the announced factory closures and the cash burn.