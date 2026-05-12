Trump Mobile's Smartphone Under Scrutiny As Customers Wait Months For Delayed $499 Gold Android Phone

Nearly a year after its high-profile unveiling, Trump Mobile's gold-colored T1 Phone remains unavailable, with shifting timelines, revised marketing claims and growing uncertainty surrounding its eventual release.

Trump T1 Phone Launch Delayed Multiple Times

First announced in June 2025 by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the T1 Phone was introduced as Trump Mobile's flagship device, carrying a promotional $499 price tag and requiring a $100 deposit to reserve.

Originally expected to ship in August 2025, the Android-powered smartphone has since missed several projected release windows.

As of May 2026, Trump Mobile's website still lists the device on a waitlist without offering a firm delivery date.

Trump T1 Phone Terms Raise Consumer Concerns

Trump Mobile's terms and conditions make clear that preorder deposits do not guarantee production, regulatory approval or final delivery.

The company explicitly states the phone may never reach commercial release and deposits do not lock customers into the advertised promotional price.

Buyers can request refunds if they choose to cancel.

"Trump Mobile does not guarantee that: the Device will be commercially released," the website read.

Trump Mobile Revises ‘Made In USA' Messaging

At launch, the T1 Phone was marketed as a gold smartphone "designed and built in the United States." That language was later removed and replaced with broader branding highlighting "American values" and "American innovation."

Current promotional materials describe features including a 6.78-inch display, 50-megapixel camera, fingerprint sensor and quick-charge battery, though the company notes product illustrations may change.

Certification Suggests Project May Still Be Active

Despite delays, reports indicate the T1 Phone secured PTCRB certification in March, suggesting progress toward network compatibility standards in North America, The Hill reported.

Trump Mobile did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Lawmakers Pressed Trump Mobile Regulatory Scrutiny

Last year, six Democratic lawmakers urged multiple federal agencies to scrutinize Trump Mobile, questioning how the company could operate without undue political influence.

Sens. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and others sent a letter to the FCC, FTC, FDA, Commerce Department, Treasury Department and U.S. Trade Representative's Office.

The lawmakers had asked the agencies — which oversee telecom regulation, consumer protection and telehealth-related software oversight — how they plan to ensure impartial regulation of Trump Mobile and its smartphone business.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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