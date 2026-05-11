Trump Renews 'America First' Push, Orders Federal Agencies To 'Buy American:' 'No More Ripping Off'

On Sunday, Donald Trump renewed his push for stricter enforcement of U.S. government purchasing rules, calling for federal agencies to prioritize American-made products and sharply reduce reliance on foreign goods.

‘No Excuses' For Foreign Procurement, Trump Says

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said federal agencies must "buy American" without exception, arguing that taxpayer dollars should support domestic workers, factories and supply chains.

"For decades, Washington politicians sent your Taxpayer Dollars overseas… That betrayal is OVER," Trump wrote, adding, "ALL FEDERAL AGENCIES MUST BUY AMERICAN — NO EXCUSES!"

Crackdown On Waivers And Labeling

The president also reiterated concerns about what he called misleading "Made in America" claims, referencing a March executive order aimed at tightening rules around product labeling and advertising in digital marketplaces.

"No more games. No more fake labels. No more ripping off the American Taxpayer," Trump wrote. "AMERICA FIRST means BUY AMERICAN!"

Existing Law With Built-In Exceptions

Federal procurement is already governed by the Buy American Act of 1933, which generally requires agencies to prefer domestic products.

However, the law includes exceptions for cost, availability and public interest considerations, The Hill reported.

Trump has long criticized the use of such waivers, arguing they weaken domestic manufacturing and allow foreign suppliers to benefit from U.S. government contracts.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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