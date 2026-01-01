Trump Mobile Gold Phone Didn't Launch In 2025: Company Blames Government Shutdown

A mobile phone company from the Trump Organization announced in June 2025 promised made in America phones and gold smartphones for customers. Both of those promises have been revised and those wanting the gold phones are waiting into 2026.

Trump Mobile Phone Delay

Trump Mobile walked back its claims that all phones would be made in America earlier this year.

Promises of a gold-colored T1 phone have also been pushed back, with a report from the Financial Times saying the phone has been delayed into 2026.

Benzinga reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.

Customer service reps from Trump Mobile told the Financial Times that the government shutdown was to blame for delays in deliveries of the T1 gold smartphone.

The T1 phone is currently available to reserve with a $100 deposit from Trump Mobile. The phone was originally given a launch date of August, which was later extended to the end of 2025, which has now also not been met. The timeline on the phone has been pushed back multiple months along with the walk back on the made-in-USA claims.

Trump Mobile later said the phones would be "brought to life in the United States."

Read Also: Trump Mobile Flagged On X For Looking Photoshopped: Is It An iPhone Or Samsung Galaxy?

Trump Mobile Offers Plans With Apple, Samsung Phones

The Trump Mobile website says customers can get "All-American performance" at the "everyday price," with phone plans of $47.45 per month, paying tribute to Donald Trump being the 45th and 47th president of the United States.

The phone company was announced by Trump's older sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in June, with the president not officially involved with the launch.

Trump Mobile was announced at a time when the president had criticized smartphone company Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) over not making its phones in the United States.

While Trump has been critical of both Apple and Samsung in the past for devices that aren't made in the United States, Trump Mobile is currently offering phones from both well-known tech giants.

Here are second-hand phones offered on the Trump Mobile website:

Samsung S24 Renewed: $459

Samsung S23 Renewed: $369

iPhone 15 Renewed: $629

iPhone 14 Renewed: $489

Trump Mobile also allows customers to bring their existing phones to the company on the $47.45 monthly plan.

The company did not respond when asked how many customers it currently has and how many second-hand devices have been purchased.

Those waiting for the flagship gold-colored T1 smartphone will hope that things change in 2026.

Read Next: