Trump's T1 Mobile Drops 'Made In USA' Label For 'Designed With American Values,' Tweaks Design Specs: Report

The Trump Organization’s flagship phone, T1 Phone 8002, previously advertised as “Made in the USA,” has seen its promotional language mysteriously altered, raising questions about its true origin.

What Happened: The Trump Mobile website has recently removed all references suggesting that the $499 T1 Phone 8002 is manufactured in the United States. Instead, the site now includes ambiguous phrases like “Proudly American” and “designed with American values in mind,” reported The Verge on Wednesday. Another phrase also mentions “brought to life right here in the USA.”

Furthermore, the website no longer specifies that the device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and 12GB of RAM, as initially advertised. Now it says 6.25-inch screen, while the RAM specification is missing. Originally, Trump Mobile promised that the T1 Phone 8002 would be shipped in September. However, the website now vaguely states it will be available “later this year.”

These alterations have led to speculation that Trump Mobile may have changed suppliers for the T1 Phone 8002, casting further doubt on the authenticity of the product, according to the publication.

However, in a statement to USA Today, Chris Walker, Trump Mobile spokesperson, stated, “T1 phones are proudly being made in America…Speculation to the contrary is simply inaccurate.” Earlier, a spokesperson told The Financial Times, "manufacturing is in Alabama, California and Florida.”

SEE ALSO: Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ To Inject $150 Billion Into Immigration Enforcement Over The Next Four Years: Report

Why It Matters: This development follows a series of events that have raised eyebrows about the T1 Phone 8002. A previous report suggested that the Trump Organization’s venture into the smartphone business was backed by Liberty Mobile Wireless, a little-known mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) based in Florida.

Ever since the launch of the phone, there is skepticism from experts about the feasibility of manufacturing the T1 Phone in the U.S., given the lack of a necessary workforce. Some experts also hinted with the given specifications, the smartphone could only be manufactured in China.

Billionaire Mark Cuban also expressed doubts about the phone’s manufacturing details and suggested a possible cryptocurrency play behind the launch.

The recent changes on the Trump Mobile website add to the growing uncertainty surrounding the T1 Phone 8002 and its “Made in USA” claim.

Loading... Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.