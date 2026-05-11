Late Monday, U.S. stock futures edged lower while oil prices surged as tensions between Washington and Tehran intensified.

Dow Futures Dip As Oil Prices Rise On Middle East Escalation

Dow futures fell 34.00 points, or 0.07%, to 49,758.00, while S&P 500 futures slipped 5.50 points, or 0.07%, to 7,431.25 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 34.00 points, or 0.12%, to 29,390.00 as of 8:55 p.m. EDT.

In commodities, WTI crude oil rose 0.57% to $98.63 per barrel. Brent crude advanced 0.57% to $104.80 per barrel.

Natural gas futures climbed 0.41% to $2.922 per MMBtu.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index stood at 98.072, up 0.17%.

Asian markets were higher, with South Korea's KOSPI gaining 1.41% to 7,932.28, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.16% to 63,142.99.

Trump Says Iran Ceasefire Is Fragile

President Donald Trump sharply criticized Iran's latest response to a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the conflict, saying the ceasefire is now "on life support," Reuters reported.

"I would call it the weakest right now," Trump said, adding he viewed Tehran's demands as unacceptable.

Tehran Demands Sovereignty, Compensation And Oil Exports

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, "Our demand is legitimate."

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned Iran's military is prepared to respond decisively to further aggression.

"There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people," he said on X, adding, "Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another."

Trump-Xi Beijing Summit Amid Iran Crisis

Trump is expected to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday, where Iran is likely to be a key topic in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Washington has been urging China to use its influence over Tehran to help steer Iran toward a broader agreement with the U.S.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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