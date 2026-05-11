Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Trump
May 11, 2026 10:07 PM 2 min read

Trump Warns Iran Ceasefire Is 'On Life Support,' Tehran Says Accept Iranian Rights Or Face One Failure After Another; Dow Futures Slip, Oil Above $98

Late Monday, U.S. stock futures edged lower while oil prices surged as tensions between Washington and Tehran intensified.

Dow Futures Dip As Oil Prices Rise On Middle East Escalation

Dow futures fell 34.00 points, or 0.07%, to 49,758.00, while S&P 500 futures slipped 5.50 points, or 0.07%, to 7,431.25 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 34.00 points, or 0.12%, to 29,390.00 as of 8:55 p.m. EDT.

In commodities, WTI crude oil rose 0.57% to $98.63 per barrel. Brent crude advanced 0.57% to $104.80 per barrel.

Natural gas futures climbed 0.41% to $2.922 per MMBtu.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index stood at 98.072, up 0.17%.

Asian markets were higher, with South Korea's KOSPI gaining 1.41% to 7,932.28, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.16% to 63,142.99.

Trump Says Iran Ceasefire Is Fragile

President Donald Trump sharply criticized Iran's latest response to a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the conflict, saying the ceasefire is now "on life support," Reuters reported.

"I would call it the weakest right now," Trump said, adding he viewed Tehran's demands as unacceptable.

Tehran Demands Sovereignty, Compensation And Oil Exports

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, "Our demand is legitimate."

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned Iran's military is prepared to respond decisively to further aggression.

"There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people," he said on X, adding, "Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another."

Trump-Xi Beijing Summit Amid Iran Crisis

Trump is expected to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday, where Iran is likely to be a key topic in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Washington has been urging China to use its influence over Tehran to help steer Iran toward a broader agreement with the U.S.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved