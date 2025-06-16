Donald Trump Wants You To Use His New $47 Mobile Plan With A $499 Gold Phone Made In America

President Donald Trump may have a solution to costly mobile phone plans and smartphones like Apple Inc‘s AAPL iPhone being produced in other countries.

Trump Mobile is launching soon. Here are the details.

What Happened: President Trump's sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. unveiled Trump Mobile during an event at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, with details of a new mobile phone service to be the latest product launch from the president.

"We've partnered with some of the greatest people in the industry to make sure that real Americans get true value from their mobile carriers," Trump Jr. said, as reported by Bloomberg.

Trump Mobile will operate on U.S. wireless networks with phones that are "made in America," according to the company.

Plans on Trump Mobile will offer unlimited calling and texting to more than 100 countries, along with features like telemedicine help and roadside assistance.

Customers will be able to use their existing phones or purchase a Trump-branded phone, called the T1, which will be made in America. The Verge reported a $499 gold version of the phone with a currently listed release of September 2025, which is available for preorder now with a $100 deposit.

Trump Mobile will offer plans such as "The 47 Plan," which costs $47.45 per month, a nod to Trump’s being both the 47th and 45th president of the United States.

Terms of Use for Trump Mobile say the network is "powered by Liberty Mobile," a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) using the T-Mobile network.

"Trump Mobile is going to revolutionize cellphones, mobile calling," Eric Trump told Fox News on Monday.

Why It's Important: The new phone company and phone service could test the waters of loyalty for Trump fans and see if they can disrupt the "Big 3" wireless operators in the United States. AT&T Inc T, Verizon VZ and T-Mobile US TMUS.

T-Mobile U.S. could end up being the winner in the launch as it is the MVNO being used. T-Mobile also provides its network for other cheaper mobile offerings like Mint Mobile, Metro and U.S. Mobile.

Trump’s sons emphasize the importance of the Trump Mobile phones being made in the U.S., but questions remain about whether they will be from the start or if that is the future goal. The push for made-in-America phones comes as Trump battles Apple over their smartphones being made in China and India, with the president placing tariffs on phones made in other countries.

The launch of Trump Mobile follows some celebrities who have dipped their toes in the telecommunications market. Ryan Reynolds was an investor in Mint Mobile, which sold to T-Mobile in 2023.

Actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, the trio behind the "SmartLess" podcast, recently announced a new mobile company called SmartLess Mobile.

One potential red flag and conflict of interest for Trump Mobile will be the president's involvement in the company and the fact that FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, a Republican appointed by Trump, will oversee the company’s regulation.

Trump and his family’s launch of a mobile network follows several recent business ventures since he first became president, including a social media network, NFTs, bibles, sneakers, a meme cryptocurrency, and more.

