Micron Kills 'Crucial' Consumer Unit To Chase AI Gold Rush

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock slid after it announced that it will exit the Crucial consumer business, ending sales of Crucial-branded products through global retailers, e-tailers, and distributors.

The company will continue shipping Crucial consumer products through the end of the fiscal second quarter (February 2026) and will work closely with partners and customers throughout the transition.

Micron will also maintain warranty service and support for Crucial products and will keep selling Micron-branded enterprise products to commercial channel customers worldwide.

Strategic Shift Toward AI Demand

Sumit Sadana, Micron’s EVP and Chief Business Officer, said the surge in AI-driven data-center demand has forced the company to focus its resources.

Micron said the move aligns its portfolio with long-term, profitable growth opportunities in memory and storage and allows it to sharpen its focus on enterprise and commercial segments.

The company also plans to minimize the impact on employees by offering redeployment opportunities into open roles within Micron.

Micron stock has gained over 178% year-to-date as its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips gain traction, powered by the AI frenzy.

Automotive AI Momentum

Micron is also unlocking new value in automotive AI by shipping qualification samples of its high-speed UFS 4.1 storage to customers worldwide.

The new solution doubles bandwidth to 4.2 GB/s, enabling faster AI data access for voice assistants, personalized infotainment, safety alerts, ADAS, and autonomous systems.

Built on Micron’s ninth-generation 3D NAND, the UFS 4.1 sets a new benchmark for performance and reliability in next-gen vehicles.

MU Price Action: Micron Technology shares were down 2.42% at $233.69 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

