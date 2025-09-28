Street view of Apple story
September 28, 2025 7:02 AM 2 min read

Apple's iPhone 17 Demand, Oracle's Co-Ceo Shuffle, Micron's Earnings Preview And More: This Week In Tech

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Another week has flown by, and it’s time to catch up on the latest news from the tech and stock markets. Here’s a quick recap of the major stories from the weekend.

Stock Market Outlook: October Chaos Looms

The U.S. stock market has experienced its best September in 15 years. However, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is predicting a surge in market volatility as we head into October, a month known for its earnings and macro risk. The S&P 500, tracked by Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: VOO), is up 3.6% this month, with tech stocks performing even better. The Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ: QQQ) has surged 5.5%, and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLK) has seen a 7.5% rise.

Read the full article here.

Apple Stock Has More Upside

Early demand for the iPhone 17 has been robust, leading analysts to predict further growth in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) analyst Wamsi Mohan has reiterated a Buy rating on Apple with a $270 price target.

Read the full article here.

Xiaomi’s New 17 Series May Resemble iPhone 17

See Also: Bill Gates’ Praise Of 15 Indian Engineers In Early Days Of Microsoft Surfaces Amid Trump’s H1-B Visa Crackdown: ‘That Was A Phenomenal Thing’

Xiaomi (OTC: XIACY) has unveiled its 17 Series in China, directly competing with Apple’s iPhone 17. The lineup features bold extras like secondary displays, massive batteries, and competitive pricing, aiming to impress even die-hard Apple fans.

Read the full article here.

Oracle Stock Went 6X With One Ceo—Now It's Two

After steering Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) to significant gains, Safra Catz has stepped down, and the company is returning to a co-CEO setup with Clay Magouyrk and Michael Sicilia at the helm. The company’s previous co-CEO structure from 2014 to 2019 produced only modest gains, leaving investors skeptical about the new leadership.

Read the full article here.

Micron Q4 Earnings Preview: ‘Much To Be Optimistic About’

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is expected to report record quarterly revenue for the second consecutive quarter when it releases its fourth-quarter results. Analysts estimate a fourth-quarter revenue of $11.22 billion, a significant increase from last year’s fourth quarter.

Read the full article here.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$255.49-0.54%
Overview
BAC Logo
BACBank of America Corp
$52.200.68%
GS Logo
GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$803.901.15%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$157.060.15%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$283.22-2.78%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$596.150.44%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$610.600.66%
XIACY Logo
XIACYXiaomi Corp
$35.30-7.06%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$279.010.36%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Tech
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved