Apple's iPhone 17 Demand, Oracle's Co-Ceo Shuffle, Micron's Earnings Preview And More: This Week In Tech

Stock Market Outlook: October Chaos Looms

The U.S. stock market has experienced its best September in 15 years. However, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is predicting a surge in market volatility as we head into October, a month known for its earnings and macro risk. The S&P 500, tracked by Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: VOO), is up 3.6% this month, with tech stocks performing even better. The Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ: QQQ) has surged 5.5%, and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLK) has seen a 7.5% rise.

Apple Stock Has More Upside

Early demand for the iPhone 17 has been robust, leading analysts to predict further growth in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) analyst Wamsi Mohan has reiterated a Buy rating on Apple with a $270 price target.

Xiaomi’s New 17 Series May Resemble iPhone 17

Xiaomi (OTC: XIACY) has unveiled its 17 Series in China, directly competing with Apple’s iPhone 17. The lineup features bold extras like secondary displays, massive batteries, and competitive pricing, aiming to impress even die-hard Apple fans.

Oracle Stock Went 6X With One Ceo—Now It's Two

After steering Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) to significant gains, Safra Catz has stepped down, and the company is returning to a co-CEO setup with Clay Magouyrk and Michael Sicilia at the helm. The company’s previous co-CEO structure from 2014 to 2019 produced only modest gains, leaving investors skeptical about the new leadership.

Micron Q4 Earnings Preview: ‘Much To Be Optimistic About’

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is expected to report record quarterly revenue for the second consecutive quarter when it releases its fourth-quarter results. Analysts estimate a fourth-quarter revenue of $11.22 billion, a significant increase from last year’s fourth quarter.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

