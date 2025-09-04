EXCLUSIVE: EHang Just Deleted The Cockpit - And Took Off Anyway

In an industry obsessed with pilot training and regulatory hurdles, China's EHang Holdings Ltd EH has skipped straight to autonomy. The Guangzhou-based eVTOL maker is already flying commercial routes while U.S. rivals Joby Aviation Inc JOBY and Archer Aviation Inc ACHR remain mired in certifications, betting that a cockpit-free model will give it a massive cost and scalability edge.

With more than 20 countries in its flight footprint and a lineup of aircraft designed for everything from tourism to logistics, EHang is shaping up as urban air mobility's first mover and biggest wildcard.

A Pilotless Future With Lower Costs And Faster Scale

"We're not just delivering aircraft," CFO Conor Yang told Benzinga in an exclusive email interview. "We're co-developing the ecosystem."

EHang's flagship EH216-S aircraft has no pilot's seat, a decision that eliminates one of the industry's biggest bottlenecks: training and paying pilots for every aircraft in the sky. At RMB 2.39 million (about $328,000), the price tag is a fraction of the multimillion-dollar tilt-rotor models competitors are banking on, and its compact 6m x 6m footprint allows quick turnarounds in tight city spaces.

The company is now running sightseeing flights in China, trial logistics routes with its VT20, and pushing its VT35 for intercity travel into airworthiness certification. By sidestepping the pilot model entirely, EHang says it can offer higher route density, lower costs, and faster commercialization.

Beating U.S. Rivals Before They Leave The Ground

Yang stressed that EHang isn't playing the same game as Joby or Archer. "We're solving different challenges," he said. While those firms work on large tilt-rotor designs requiring airport-like infrastructure, EHang's strategy centers on urban tourism and scalable operations in cities worldwide. With regulatory sandbox programs rolling out in Thailand and other Southeast Asian markets, EHang is quietly building global experience before rivals even begin passenger flights.

By deleting the cockpit, EHang has removed a key barrier to scaling air mobility, giving it a head start that could prove difficult to match.

Photo courtesy of Ehang