China's EHang Holdings Ltd EH has claimed pole position in the global eVTOL race, becoming the “first and only” company cleared to operate autonomous, human-carrying air taxis commercially. While American rivals Joby Aviation Inc JOBY and Archer Aviation Inc ACHR are still navigating certification hurdles, EHang has already launched sightseeing flights, turning regulatory approval into a strategic moat. "This marks a historic milestone," CFO Conor Yang told Benzinga in an exclusive email interview, adding that for EHang, "it's just the beginning."

Building A Commercial Ecosystem

Yang credits the company's trio of CAAC approvals—type, production, and standard airworthiness certificates—as the foundation for its early lead. With two certificated operators also greenlit, EHang is rolling out tourism services and preparing for emergency response deployments. It is also paving the way for new models like the long-range VT35 and cargo-ready VT20.

"Every certified flight and every successful operation expands our leadership," Yang said, emphasizing how real-world data will accelerate future product launches. This operating experience, Yang argued, creates a compounding advantage that will be hard for competitors to match.

A Different Flight Path Than Joby, Archer

Yang said EHang isn't in a head-to-head race with Joby or Archer. While U.S. peers focus on larger tilt-rotor aircraft, EHang's EH216-S is designed for dense cities, with a compact six-meter footprint, autonomous flight controls, and minimal infrastructure needs.

At RMB 2.39 million (approx. $334K) per unit, its pricing undercuts the tens of millions commanded by larger aircraft. "We're solving different challenges," Yang noted, framing EHang's approach as one optimized for high-frequency, urban networks.

The company is now eyeing intercity markets with its pilotless VT35, designed for cross-sea and cross-mountain travel, positioning itself as a category-defining player as the industry matures.

As rivals like Joby and Archer face regulatory challenges, EHang is already flying passengers. With its certifications secured, cost advantage, and autonomy-first model, the company is carving out a dominant position in urban air mobility before competitors even get off the ground.

