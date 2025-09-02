What Is Going On With Semiconductor Stocks On Tuesday

Semiconductor stocks traded lower on Tuesday, signaling investor profit-taking.

The quarterly earnings season reinforced optimism over the sustainability of artificial intelligence momentum.

AI processor stocks Nvidia NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, custom chip and infrastructure stocks Broadcom AVGO, Marvell Technology MRVL, Lam Research LRCX, contract chipmakers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM, Intel INTC, and AI server companies Super Micro Computer SMCI are all trading lower on Tuesday.

Recent Key Events

In recent key events, the sector got a boost from Big Tech AI investment commitments from Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms META, and Apple AAPL, fueling investor optimism.

Big Tech is expressing a historic wave of AI spending, committing more than $250 billion to infrastructure between 2025 and 2026.

Meta plans to invest nearly $100 billion in capital expenditures in 2026. Alphabet GOOGL Google raised its 2025 forecast to $85 billion, and Microsoft’s annual spending is already tracking above $100 billion.

Apple is also doubling, announcing an additional $100 billion U.S. investment after pledging over $500 billion earlier this year to accelerate AI, silicon engineering, and workforce development.

PHLX Semiconductor Index is up 14% year-to-date, losing close to 2% in the last 5 days. Last week, Nvidia and Marvell reported strong quarterly earnings powered by AI chip demand.

Nvidia’s quarterly revenue surged 56% to $46.74 billion, mainly driven by its Data Center division and demand for Blackwell AI processors. “The AI race is on, and Blackwell is the platform at its center,” CEO Jensen Huang said. Marvell posted record year-over-year revenue growth of 58%, crediting demand for custom silicon and electro-optics alongside a recovery in enterprise networking.

The Trump administration took a bold step to rescue U.S. chipmaking by converting CHIPS Act grants into a $5.7 billion equity stake in Intel, securing 10% ownership in the struggling company.

The move gives Washington major influence over Intel’s future and aims to block a spinoff of its deeply unprofitable foundry unit, which posted $3.1 billion in losses in the second quarter.

Intel CFO David Zinsner disclosed the deal’s terms, which include a five-year warrant for the U.S. to acquire another 5% stake at $20 a share if Intel’s foundry ownership falls below 51%.

Intel received the cash infusion last week but plans to seek more outside investment to grow its foundry business, even as the White House reviews the agreement.

Price Action: NVDA stock is down 2.33% at $170.12 at last check on Tuesday.

