Super Micro Computer SMCI warned that weaknesses in its financial disclosure controls could hinder its ability to deliver timely and accurate results if left unaddressed.

The AI server maker disclosed in its annual SEC filing that it identified control issues as of June 30, 2025, Bloomberg reported.

The company missed the August 2024 deadline for its annual financial report, prompting its auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, to resign in October over concerns about governance and transparency. Super Micro later submitted the required statements.

Also Read: Super Micro Slumps As Analysts Weigh Nvidia AI Tailwinds Against Margin Pressures

Super Micro said it has begun remediation efforts but offered no guarantee that the measures would fully resolve control issues or prevent new weaknesses. In a March 31 filing, the company detailed steps to strengthen financial controls but bought time to execute and validate them.

Super Micro shares plunged 21% on August 6 after the company posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued soft guidance. Revenue fell short at $5.76 billion versus estimates of $5.88 billion, and adjusted EPS missed expectations at 41 cents versus 44 cents.

The company lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to at least $33 billion from $40 billion and projected first-quarter earnings below analyst estimates, intensifying investor concerns. A drop in gross margin to 9.5% from 10.2% last year added pressure, signaling tighter profitability despite firm cash reserves and AI-driven expansion plans.

However, the stock is still up over 44% year-to-date as rising AI outlays from Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms META, Apple AAPL, and other major technology firms continue to fuel investor optimism over the sustainability of the AI frenzy.

Super Micro remains engaged in strategic partnerships to unlock value. Recently, Super Micro Computer announced that it has expanded its AI infrastructure offerings by powering Lambda's large-scale deployment of GPU-optimized servers, including Nvidia NVDA Blackwell-based systems, to deliver high-performance compute solutions.

The June collaboration at Cologix's COL4 Scalelogix data center in Columbus, Ohio, gives Midwest enterprises access to next-generation AI capabilities.

Supermicro supplied a wide range of systems to meet soaring demand, including the AI Supercluster with Nvidia GB200 and GB300 NVL72 racks.

This enabled Lambda to launch an AI factory, roll out energy-efficient servers with advanced cooling, and accelerate next-gen AI accelerator adoption.

Price Action: SMCI shares were trading lower by 1.23% to $43.43 premarket at last check Friday.

Read Next:

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock