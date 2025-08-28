TransUnion Hack Exposes Data Of 4.4 Million Consumers As UnitedHealth, Microsoft Breaches Highlight Escalating Crisis

On Thursday, TransUnion TRU confirmed that a cyberattack compromised the personal data of 4.4 million U.S. consumers.

TransUnion Confirms Third-Party Breach

In a letter posted to the Maine attorney general's website, TransUnion said it "recently experienced a cyber incident involving a third-party application serving our U.S. consumer support operations."

The company said that its "core credit database" and credit reports were not affected.

The credit bureau said it "quickly contained the issue," though it did not disclose the vendor involved.

The development was first reported by Reuters.

Allianz Life Hack Impacts Over a Million Customers

The TransUnion disclosure follows Allianz Life's announcement of a late-July breach that compromised data from 1.1 million people. The stolen information reportedly included names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

UnitedHealth Still Grappling With Record Healthcare Breach

Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group continues to deal with the fallout from a historic 2024 cyberattack on its Change Healthcare unit. The breach exposed the personal information of more than 190 million Americans and paralyzed claims processing for half of all U.S. medical transactions.

UnitedHealth issued $8.9 billion in emergency loans to healthcare providers during the shutdown and has faced criticism for pursuing repayments this year while many providers remain financially strained.

Microsoft Attack Tied To State-Linked Hackers

In July, Microsoft Corporation MSFT disclosed that China-linked hacking groups exploited vulnerabilities in its on-premises SharePoint servers, affecting over 100 organizations, including U.S. government agencies. The company identified three groups—Linen Typhoon, Violet Typhoon and Storm-2603—as responsible for planting malicious scripts.

TransUnion Tops Q2 2025 Estimates With 10% Revenue Growth

In July, the credit reporting firm posted strong second-quarter 2025 results, surpassing Wall Street forecasts. Revenue rose 10% year-over-year to $1.14 billion, while adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.08.

This performance was fueled by solid growth across U.S. and international operations, with notable strength in U.S. Financial Services and faster expansion in markets such as India, Canada and Africa.

Price Action: TransUnion shares slipped 0.43% on Thursday, closing at $88.67, per Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show TRU facing weakness in the short and long term but maintaining a solid upward trajectory over the medium term. Additional performance insights are available here.

