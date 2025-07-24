Credit reporting agency TransUnion TRU delivered a robust second quarter in 2025, exceeding analyst expectations with revenue climbing 10% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $1.14 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reaching $1.08.

The strong performance was driven by significant growth in both U.S. and international markets, particularly notable gains in U.S. Financial Services and accelerated growth in regions like India, Canada, and Africa.

Building on this momentum, TransUnion also raised its full-year 2025 guidance, signaling continued confidence in its business outlook despite ongoing market uncertainties.

Also Read: TransUnion Reports Strong Q4 On Growth In US & International Markets, Announces $500 Million Buyback Plan & More

Revenue from U.S. Markets reached $890 million, up 10% Y/Y, led by Financial Services and Insurance. Meanwhile, International revenue rose 7% Y/Y to $253 million in the quarter.

International grew 6% on an organic constant currency basis, with India accelerating to 8% growth and Canada and Africa delivering double-digit growth.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 8% Y/Y to $407 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.7% is down from 36.2% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS of $1.08 exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of 99 cents.

For the quarter, operating cash flow came in at $291.3 million. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $688 million as of June 30, 2025. TransUnion de-levered to a 2.8x leverage ratio at quarter-end and repurchased $47 million shares through mid-July.

Outlook

TransUnion projects third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.99-$1.04, vs. the consensus estimate of $1.02, and revenue of $1.115 billion-$1.135 billion, vs. street view of $1.10 billion.

The company raised its 2025 guidance, reflecting strong results in the year’s first half and ongoing business momentum, balanced against continuing market uncertainty.

The company increased fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS to $4.03-$4.14 (prior $3.93-$4.08) vs. the consensus estimate of $4.07 and revenue to $4.432 billion-$4.472 billion (prior $4.36 billion-$4.42 billion), compared to an estimate of $4.38 billion.

The company raised its 2025 organic constant currency revenue guidance to 6%-7% (prior 4.5%-6%).

Price Action: TRU shares are trading higher by 3.39% to $97.77 at last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo by dennizn via Shutterstock