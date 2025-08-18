Allianz Life Hack Reportedly Exposes 1.1 Million Customers As US Cyberattack Wave Escalates With Microsoft And UnitedHealth Breaches

A cyberattack on Allianz Life has reportedly exposed the personal data of 1.1 million people, adding to a string of high-profile breaches impacting U.S. companies, including Microsoft Corporation MSFT and UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH.

Allianz Life Breach Hits Over 1 Million

Breach notification site Have I Been Pwned said Monday that the Allianz Life hack in late July compromised data belonging to about 1.1 million customers. The stolen information includes names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

Allianz Life had previously stated that most of its 1.4 million customers, financial professionals and employees were affected.

In a response to Reuters, an Allianz Life spokesperson declined to provide further details, citing an ongoing investigation, but said the company will offer impacted individuals two years of identity monitoring services.

Allianz Life did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

See Also: Mark Zuckerberg Once Admitted He Made An Early Mistake That Cost Him Billions, But Then Said It’s Fine: Here’s Why

UnitedHealth Data Breach Fallout

The Allianz disclosure comes as UnitedHealth Group continues to deal with the aftermath of the largest healthcare data breach in U.S. history.

Its Change Healthcare unit was hacked in 2024, exposing the personal data of more than 190 million Americans and crippling claims processing for half of all U.S. medical transactions.

The shutdown forced UnitedHealth, through its Optum division, to issue $8.9 billion in emergency loans to providers. In April this year, it was reported that the company is pursuing repayments, prompting criticism from healthcare groups still struggling financially.

Microsoft Targeted By State-Linked Hackers

In July, Microsoft also confirmed that hackers exploited vulnerabilities in its on-premises SharePoint servers, impacting more than 100 organizations, including U.S. government agencies.

The company attributed the attacks to three China-linked groups — Linen Typhoon, Violet Typhoon and Storm-2603— which used specially crafted requests to implant malicious scripts.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Rawpixel.com on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.