Arcadia Biosciences Inc RKDA shares are trading lower by 12.1% to $0.91 Monday morning after the company announced a registered direct offering of 4,722,506 shares at a purchase price of $1.06 per share.
What Else?
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings to support Project Greenfield, its three-year plan to unlock the company's potential and create a path to profitability.
Arcadia Biosciences says Project Greenfield aligns company resources around several key goals, including expanding retail for the company's GoodWheatTM high-fiber pasta, driving growth in its other core brands and partnerships and maintaining an agile organization to cultivate next-generation wellness products.
Arcadia Biosciences says the registered direct offering is expected to close on or about August 16th subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week high of $2.67 and a 52-week low of $0.74.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
