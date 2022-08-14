If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.
This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:
If you had $1,000 to invest, would you put it on or Dogecoin DOGE/USD or Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD right now?
- Dogecoin: 66.1%
- Baby Doge Coin: 33.9%
See Also: How To Buy Baby Doge Coin
Dogecoin was trading at around $0.077818 while Baby Doge Coin was trading at $0.000000001683 cents at the time of publication.
Cryptocurrency Analysis: Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Friday’s trading session. The crypto has been unusually quiet over the month of August, trading mostly sideways between about $22,700 and $24,300... Read More
This survey was conducted by Benzinga in August 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.
Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
