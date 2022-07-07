ñol

This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Microsoft; Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 7:53 AM | 2 min read
  • Truist Securities cut Criteo S.A. CRTO price target from $40 to $35. Criteo shares fell 3.5% to close at $22.92 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays raised Eli Lilly and Company LLY price target from $333 to $355. Eli Lilly shares fell 0.3% to $329.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX from $316 to $305. MarketAxess shares fell 1.9% to close at $259.63 on Wednesday.
  • UBS cut the price target on Kellogg Company K from $81 to $74. Kellogg shares dropped 1.3% to $71.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Daiwa Capital raised Merck & Co., Inc. MRK price target from $89 to $102. Merck shares fell 1.4% to $91.81 in pre-market trading.

  • RBC Capital cut The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM price target from $488 to $331. Boston Beer shares fell 0.5% to $304.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho cut CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX price target from $16 to $4. CytomX Therapeutics shares fell 28.9% to $1.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc reduced the price target for Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $373 to $330. Microsoft shares rose 0.2% to $266.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup lowered price target for DoorDash, Inc. DASH from $138 to $118. DoorDash shares rose 0.4% to $69.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc reduced the price target on Intuit Inc. INTU from $500 to $450.. Intuit shares rose 1% to $408.76 in pre-market trading.

