Amazon To $140? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 8:06 AM | 2 min read
  • Barclays cut NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $140 to $125. Nike shares fell 0.6% to $102.17 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lowered Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI price target from $63 to $30. Bath & Body Works shares fell 5.5% to $27.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Crown Castle International Corp. CCI from $204 to $183. Crown Castle International shares slipped 2.8% to close at $168.59 on Tuesday.
  • Wolfe Research cut the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $145 to $140. Amazon shares dropped 0.4% to $106.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital reduced JOANN Inc. JOAN price target from $10 to $8. JOANN shares fell 1.7% to $8.01 in pre-market trading.

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock, Inc. BLK price target from $719 to $675. BlackRock shares fell 0.5% to $626.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised Trip.com Group Limited TCOM price target from $29 to $32. Trip.com shares rose 4.4% to $28.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group cut the price target for Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT from $12 to $5. Cognyte Software shares fell 3.1% to $4.44 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC lowered price target for Altice USA, Inc. ATUS from $15 to $11. Altice USA shares rose 2.2% to close at $9.24 on Tuesday.
  • B of A Securities reduced the price target on Teradyne, Inc. TER from $140 to $110. Teradyne shares fell 3.2% to $92.19 in pre-market trading.

