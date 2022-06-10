ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 10, 2022 8:20 AM | 2 min read
  • Mizuho cut Adobe Inc. ADBE price target from $600 to $530. Adobe shares fell 1.1% to $421.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group lowered Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX price target from $13 to $10. Stitch Fix shares fell 15.2% to $6.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse reduced the price target for Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT from $11 to $7. Rent the Runway shares jumped 8.2% to $3.82 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS cut Signet Jewelers Limited SIG price target from $138 to $120. Signet Jewelers shares fell 0.6% to $67.40 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities lowered the price target on DocuSign, Inc. DOCU from $180 to $151. DocuSign shares fell 25.2% to $65.40 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: 3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

  • Barclays raised Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $325 to $370. Tesla shares rose 0.1% to $720.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted price target for MongoDB, Inc. MDB from $310 to $350. MongoDB shares fell 0.1% to $290.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Lamar Advertising Company LAMR price target from $135 to $103. Lamar Advertising shares fell 1.4% to $91.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $265 to $186. Netflix shares dropped 4.3% to $184.40 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target on Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE from $24 to $30. Spirit Airlines shares rose 4.1% to $23.21 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings