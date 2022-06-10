10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Mizuho cut Adobe Inc. ADBE price target from $600 to $530. Adobe shares fell 1.1% to $421.77 in pre-market trading.

Evercore ISI Group lowered Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX price target from $13 to $10. Stitch Fix shares fell 15.2% to $6.60 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse reduced the price target for Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT from $11 to $7. Rent the Runway shares jumped 8.2% to $3.82 in pre-market trading.

UBS cut Signet Jewelers Limited SIG price target from $138 to $120. Signet Jewelers shares fell 0.6% to $67.40 in pre-market trading.

JMP Securities lowered the price target on DocuSign, Inc. DOCU from $180 to $151. DocuSign shares fell 25.2% to $65.40 in pre-market trading.

Barclays raised Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $325 to $370. Tesla shares rose 0.1% to $720.11 in pre-market trading.

Needham boosted price target for MongoDB, Inc. MDB from $310 to $350. MongoDB shares fell 0.1% to $290.00 in pre-market trading.

Morgan Stanley cut Lamar Advertising Company LAMR price target from $135 to $103. Lamar Advertising shares fell 1.4% to $91.98 in pre-market trading.

Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $265 to $186. Netflix shares dropped 4.3% to $184.40 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan raised the price target on Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE from $24 to $30. Spirit Airlines shares rose 4.1% to $23.21 in pre-market trading.

