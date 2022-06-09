3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Recruiter.com

The Trade: Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT President and COO Miles Jennings acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.96. To acquire these shares, it cost $4.78 thousand.

President and COO Miles Jennings acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.96. To acquire these shares, it cost $4.78 thousand. What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

The company, last month, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. What Recruiter.com Does: Recruiter.Com Group Inc is a hiring platform for the network of recruiters. The company empowers businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology.

Terns Pharmaceuticals

The Trade : Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN CEO Senthil Sundaram acquired a total of 7,656 shares at an average price of $1.47. The insider spent around $11.25 thousand to buy those shares.

: CEO Senthil Sundaram acquired a total of 7,656 shares at an average price of $1.47. The insider spent around $11.25 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Terns Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.55 per share.

: Terns Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.55 per share. What Terns Pharmaceuticals Does: Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

