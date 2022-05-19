QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 8:26 AM | 2 min read
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI from $70 to $60. Bath & Body Works shares fell 6.9% to $40.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on UWM Holdings Corporation UWMC from $5 to $3. UWM Holdings shares fell 5.2% to $3.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel cut Target Corporation TGT price target from $270 to $185. Target shares fell 1.8% to $158.74 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. BPTH from $12 to $9. Bio-Path Holdings shares rose 1.6% to $3.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut the price target on Dynatrace, Inc. DT from $56 to $42. Dynatrace shares fell 0.4% to $33.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: Zoom Video And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

  • Keybanc reduced Commercial Metals Company CMC price target from $50 to $48. Commercial Metals shares fell 4.2% to close at $36.89 on Wednesday.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $215 to $200. Apple shares fell 0.7% to $139.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird reduced The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX price target from $ $78 to $74. TJX shares fell 1.2% to $59.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Deutsche Bank cut Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO price target from $59 to $51. Cisco shares fell 11.2% to $42.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush lowered Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $1,400 to $1,000. Tesla shares fell 2.2% to $694.70 in after-hours trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Integrated Telecommunication ServicesPrice Target ChangesTelecommunication ServicesPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings