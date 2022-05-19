10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI from $70 to $60. Bath & Body Works shares fell 6.9% to $40.00 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut the price target on UWM Holdings Corporation UWMC from $5 to $3. UWM Holdings shares fell 5.2% to $3.80 in pre-market trading.

Stifel cut Target Corporation TGT price target from $270 to $185. Target shares fell 1.8% to $158.74 in pre-market trading.

HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. BPTH from $12 to $9. Bio-Path Holdings shares rose 1.6% to $3.16 in pre-market trading.

Needham cut the price target on Dynatrace, Inc. DT from $56 to $42. Dynatrace shares fell 0.4% to $33.00 in after-hours trading.

Keybanc reduced Commercial Metals Company CMC price target from $50 to $48. Commercial Metals shares fell 4.2% to close at $36.89 on Wednesday.

B of A Securities cut the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $215 to $200. Apple shares fell 0.7% to $139.85 in pre-market trading.

Baird reduced The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX price target from $ $78 to $74. TJX shares fell 1.2% to $59.50 in after-hours trading.

Deutsche Bank cut Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO price target from $59 to $51. Cisco shares fell 11.2% to $42.93 in pre-market trading.

Wedbush lowered Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $1,400 to $1,000. Tesla shares fell 2.2% to $694.70 in after-hours trading.

