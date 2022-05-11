QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 7:43 AM | 2 min read
  • Raymond James cut Electronic Arts Inc. EA price target from $158 to $150. Electronic Arts shares rose 3.8% to $115.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON from $28 to $11. Peloton Interactive shares rose 4.6% to $13.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT from $13 to $8. Rocket Companies shares fell 6.8% to $7.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup reduced the price target for Li Auto Inc. LI from $51.5 to $26.8. Li Auto shares rose 8.3% to $21.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities cut the price target on Pegasystems Inc. PEGA from $110 to $60. Pegasystems shares fell 2.4% to $51.00 in pre-market trading.

  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO from $29 to $40. Grocery Outlet shares rose 6.4% to $33.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham reduced Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON price target from $170 to $130. Axon Enterprise shares rose 1.2% to $90.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group reduced a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA price target from $15 to $9. a.k.a. Brands shares fell 3.6% to close at $3.25 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel cut Carvana Co. CVNA price target from $115 to $40. Carvana shares dropped 1.9% to $36.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lowered Corning Incorporated GLW price target from $53 to $38. Corning shares fell 0.7% to $35.75 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings