10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 8:44 AM | 2 min read
  • Keybanc cut PubMatic, Inc. PUBM price target from $48 to $27. PubMatic shares fell 1.5% to $18.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho raised the price target for Amgen Inc. AMGN from $202 to $208. Amgen shares rose 1% to $241.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL from $355 to $329. Burlington Stores shares fell 1.5% to $185.89 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital reduced the price target for TaskUs, Inc. TASK from $46 to $41. TaskUs shares fell 4.8% to $22.20 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut the price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ENTA from $68 to $58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares fell 5% to $50.29 in pre-market trading.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Annexon, Inc. ANNX from $40 to $30. Annexon shares rose 0.4% to $2.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein reduced Altria Group, Inc. MO price target from $58 to $53. Altria Group shares fell 2.2% to $54.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush reduced Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST price target from $70 to $35. Upstart shares fell 58.9% to $31.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI price target from $265 to $235. ICU Medical shares dropped 2.5% to close at $201.17 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered RingCentral, Inc. RNG price target from $210 to $110. RingCentral shares rose 4.9% to $72.00 in pre-market trading.

