10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 7:35 AM | 2 min read
  • Needham lowered MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI price target from $185 to $175. MKS Instruments shares rose 3.6% to $116.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL from $185 to $140. PayPal shares rose 2.4% to $84.60 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson lowered the price target on Helen of Troy Limited HELE from $255 to $251. Helen of Troy shares climbed 6% to close at $219.93 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for CME Group Inc. CME from $265 to $254. CME Group shares rose 1.3% to $228.80 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink reduced the price target on Repligen Corporation RGEN from $250 to $220. Repligen shares rose 0.3% to $158.00 in pre-market trading.

  • Chardan Capital cut the price target on Solid Biosciences Inc. SLDB from $17 to $7. Solid Biosciences shares rose 4.1% to $0.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc reduced Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT price target from $235 to $210. Spotify shares rose 1.9% to $98.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised ServiceNow, Inc. NOW price target from $623 to $656. ServiceNow shares rose 9.6% to $511.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho lowered Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX price target from $105 to $95. Seagate shares rose 3.9% to $84.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced Meta Platforms, Inc. FB price target from $240 to $230. Meta shares rose 17.5% to $205.59 in pre-market trading.

