Adobe And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Although Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

AutoNation

The Trade: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) 10% owner Edward S Lampert sold a total of 110,355 shares at an average price of $111.23. The insider received around $12.27 million from selling those shares.

(NYSE: AN) 10% owner Edward S Lampert sold a total of 110,355 shares at an average price of $111.23. The insider received around $12.27 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Truist Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.

Truist Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. What AutoNation Does: AutoNation is the largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2021 revenue of $25.8 billion and about 250 dealerships at nearly 350 locations, plus 57 collision centers.

Adobe

The Trade: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Director John Warnock sold a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $404.30. The insider received around $2.02 million from selling those shares.

(NASDAQ: ADBE) Director John Warnock sold a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $404.30. The insider received around $2.02 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped around 38% over the past six months.

The company’s stock dropped around 38% over the past six months. What Adobe Does: Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media.

Bentley Systems

The Trade: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Director Raymond Bentley sold a total of 317,887 shares at an average price of $42.68. The insider received around $13.57 million as a result of the transaction.

(NASDAQ: BSY) Director Raymond Bentley sold a total of 317,887 shares at an average price of $42.68. The insider received around $13.57 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Bentley Systems recently said it has acquired Watertown, Massachusetts-based ADINA R & D Inc.

Bentley Systems recently said it has acquired Watertown, Massachusetts-based ADINA R & D Inc. What Bentley Systems Does: Bentley Systems Inc is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure.

Prologis