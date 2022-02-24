10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!
- SVB Leerink lowered Guardant Health, Inc. GH price target from $170 to $140. Guardant Health shares dropped 5.7% to $56.22 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target on NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO from $53 to $24. NeoGenomics shares fell 2.8% to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lowered the price target for Kaltura, Inc. KLTR from $15 to $8. Kaltura shares fell 40.9% to close at $1.82 on Wednesday.
- Piper Sandler cut monday.com Ltd. MNDY price target from $380 to $250. monday.com shares fell 6.6% to $120.03 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut Five9, Inc. FIVN price target from $208 to $155. Five9 shares fell 13.6% to $90.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on fuboTV Inc. FUBO from $28 to $12. fuboTV shares fell 14.2% to $6.53 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group reduced the price target for Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI from $91 to $70. Bath & Body Works shares fell 7.4% to $46.62 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Tenneco Inc. TEN from $8 to $20. Tenneco shares fell 1.7% to $19.02 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan lowered Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD price target from $90 to $21. Kodiak Sciences shares fell 13.7% to $8.51 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna raised NetApp, Inc. NTAP price target from $105 to $110. NetApp shares fell 7.3% to $77.93 in pre-market trading.
