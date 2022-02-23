5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone was confirmed at a record level of 5.1% for January. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Avalo Therapeutics

The Trade: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Steven Boyd acquired a total of 288,000 shares at an average price of $0.80. To acquire these shares, it cost $231.56 thousand.

What's Happening: Avalo Therapeutics recently promoted Garry Neil to Chief Executive Officer.

Avalo Therapeutics recently promoted Garry Neil to Chief Executive Officer. What Avalo Therapeutics Does: Avalo Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical needs in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases.

LiveOne

The Trade: LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.89. The insider spent around $44.58 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: LiveOne recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $32.90 million.

: LiveOne recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $32.90 million. What LiveOne Does: LiveOne Inc, formerly LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content.

Marpai

The Trade: Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Director Eitan Yaron acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.05. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20.5 thousand.

What's Happening: Marpai recently raised its Q4 sales guidance.

: Marpai recently raised its Q4 sales guidance. What Marpai Does: Marpai Inc operates as a health plan company. It offers a health plan services system that addresses the problems of healthcare past and enables companies to provide healthcare to employees.

Martin Midstream Partners

The Trade: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S Martin acquired a total of 131,002 shares at an average price of $3.02. The insider spent $395.84 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening: Martin Midstream Partners recently posted FY21 sales of $882.4 million.

: Martin Midstream Partners recently posted FY21 sales of $882.4 million. What Martin Midstream Partners Does: Martin Midstream Partners LP has a diverse set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region.

