10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 7:27am   Comments
  • Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) price target from $140 to $130. AMD shares fell 1.3% to $126.55 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital boosted Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) price target from $202 to $274. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.6% to $232.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) price target from $28 to $24. Allbirds shares rose 0.4% to $13.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) from $105 to $120. Tenet Healthcare shares rose 2.1% to $78.75 in pre-market trading.

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced the price target on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from $73 to $64. U.S. Bancorp shares rose 0.4% to $57.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) from $190 to $166. Silvergate Capital shares rose 1.9% to $111.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) price target from $120 to $110. Ashland Global shares fell 0.9% to $99.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target on NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) from $235 to $210. NXP Semiconductors shares fell 1.5% to $207.78 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) price target from $6 to $3. Kintara Therapeutics shares rose 2.9% to $0.4403 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lowered the price target on Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) from $72 to $65. Lyft shares fell 0.3% to $36.81 in pre-market trading.

