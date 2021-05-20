8 Materials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $157.5K 3.4K 9.2K IP CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $65.00 $325.0K 1.2K 2.5K CLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/11/21 $18.00 $25.7K 131 2.0K GGB CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $6.00 $96.8K 7.9K 2.0K FCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/04/21 $41.50 $28.2K 444 966 VALE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $20.00 $27.1K 12.0K 577 MOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $35.00 $50.4K 8.6K 572 DRD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $15.00 $25.6K 116 244

• Regarding X (NYSE:X), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 610 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 3464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IP (NYSE:IP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $325.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLF (NYSE:CLF), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GGB (NYSE:GGB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 998 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.8K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 7945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FCX (NYSE:FCX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $41.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 966 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VALE (NYSE:VALE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 289 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 12077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MOS (NYSE:MOS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 8654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DRD (NYSE:DRD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 183 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 244 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.