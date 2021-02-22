Market Overview

What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Nvidia, Beyond Meat, Salesforce, Square, Workday And More
Options AI  
February 22, 2021 1:09pm   Comments
The Broader Markets

The past week saw the indices pull back slightly from their highs with a slight uptick in the VIX.

SPY options are pricing about a 1.5% move in either direction for the upcoming week. That corresponds to about $384 to the downside and $395 on the upside. Here’s this week’s expected move chart via Options AI:

Using the Expected Move Calculator we can compare the expected moves for the next 7 days in SPYQQQDIA and IWM, with the largest expected move in IWM:

 

Expected Moves for Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

Expected moves for some of the companies reporting earnings this week, with prior earnings moves below. A larger searchable list can be found on the Options AI Earnings Calendar.

PANW (NYSE: PANW)

 

HD (NYSE: HD)

SQ (NYSE: SQ)

OSTK (NASDAQ: OSTK)

LOW (NYSE: LOW)

NVDA (NASDAQ: NVDA)

MRNA (NASDAQ: MRNA)

PLUG (NASDAQ: PLUG)

CRM (NYSE: CRM)

BYND (NASDAQ: BYND)

NKLA (NASDAQ: NKLA)

WDAY (NASDAQ: WDAY)

DKNG (NASDSAQ:DKNG)

CRON (NASDAQ: CRON)

Options AI puts the expected move at the heart of its chart-based platform and Learn / Options AI has a couple of free tools as well as education on expected moves and spread trading.

