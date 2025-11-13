Nasdaq Down Over 150 Points; Disney Shares Fall After Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 150 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.08% to 48,216.64 while the NASDAQ fell 0.75% to 23,231.95. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.40% to 6,823.53.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 0.6% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, communication services stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) shares fell around 5% on Thursday after the company released its fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results.

For the quarter, Disney reported adjusted EPS of $1.11, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04. However, revenue remained flat year-over-year (Y/Y) to $22.5 billion, slightly missing the $22.7 billion analyst forecast.

Equities Trading UP



Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares shot up 207% to $27.20 after the company announced it will be acquired by Day One Biopharmaceuticals.

Equities Trading DOWN

Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ:KRRO) shares dropped 79% to $6.74 after the company reported third-quarter financial results, agreed to wind-down its research and development activities after Novo Nordisk paused its agreement for 12 month. Also, multiple firms downgraded the stock.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $59.05 while gold traded up 0.4% at $4,230.20.

Silver traded down 0.3% to $53.275 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.8% to $5.1440.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.7%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.6% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.43%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 0.56%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.73% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.01%.

Economics

Data on EIA's crude oil stocks will be released today.

Photo via Shutterstock