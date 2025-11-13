Nasdaq logo on mobile phone screen
November 13, 2025 9:40 AM 2 min read

Nasdaq Down Over 150 Points; Disney Shares Fall After Q4 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 150 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.08% to 48,216.64 while the NASDAQ fell 0.75% to 23,231.95. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.40% to 6,823.53.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer: Don’t Buy This Health Care Stock Yet, It Is ‘Still Too Expensive’

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 0.6% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, communication services stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) shares fell around 5% on Thursday after the company released its fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results.

For the quarter, Disney reported adjusted EPS of $1.11, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04. However, revenue remained flat year-over-year (Y/Y) to $22.5 billion, slightly missing the $22.7 billion analyst forecast.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares shot up 207% to $27.20 after the company announced it will be acquired by Day One Biopharmaceuticals.
  • Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) got a boost, surging 153% to $0.39 after the company announced that NUVVE Japan concluded an aggregation agreement targeting existing stationary storage batteries in Japan.
  • Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) shares were also up, gaining 73% to $0.54. Clearmind Medicine received final approval to expand its FDA regulated Phase 1/2a clinical trial for alcohol use disorder at Hadassah Medical Center.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ:KRRO) shares dropped 79% to $6.74 after the company reported third-quarter financial results, agreed to wind-down its research and development activities after Novo Nordisk paused its agreement for 12 month. Also, multiple firms downgraded the stock.
  • Shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) were down 40% to $0.55 following third-quarter results.
  • EPWK Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EPWK) was down, falling 37% to $0.041 after the company announced a 40-for-1 share consolidation effective November 17.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $59.05 while gold traded up 0.4% at $4,230.20.

Silver traded down 0.3% to $53.275 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.8% to $5.1440.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.7%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.6% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.43%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 0.56%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.73% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.01%.

Economics

Data on EIA's crude oil stocks will be released today.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
APLT Logo
APLTApplied Therapeutics Inc
$0.5982-34.3%
Overview
CMND Logo
CMNDClearmind Medicine Inc
$0.483455.8%
DIS Logo
DISThe Walt Disney Co
$110.25-5.49%
EPWK Logo
EPWKEPWK Holdings Ltd
$0.0404-37.9%
KRRO Logo
KRROKorro Bio Inc
$6.99-77.8%
MRSN Logo
MRSNMersana Therapeutics Inc
$27.58210.9%
NVVE Logo
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.4127164.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved