August 18, 2025 1:15 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Moves Higher; US Homebuilder Sentiment Declines In August

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 0.2% on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.02% to 44,938.95 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 21,584.73. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.09% to 6,444.07.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrials shares jumped by 0.3% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, communication services stocks fell by 1%.

Top Headline

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index slipped to 32 in August versus 33 in July, down from market estimates of 34.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Propanc Biopharma, Inc. PPCB shares shot up 119% to $6.29 following uplisting to the Nasdaq.
  • Shares of Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. ASBP got a boost, surging 57% to $0.5637 after the company announced positive top-line results from clinical trial of investigational new sublingual aspirin product for treatment of suspected acute myocardial infarction (heart attack).
  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX shares were also up, gaining 40% to $5.20 after the company announced a collaboration with Novo Nordisk to expand access to Ozempic and Wegovy.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP shares dropped 22% to $39.97. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the company's Tonmya (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) for fibromyalgia in adults.
  • Shares of Empery Digital Inc EMPD were down 21% to $7.09. Empery Digital secured $25 million credit facility to fund share repurchases.
  • Riskified Ltd. RSKD was down, falling 13% to $4.56 following the release of its second-quarter financial results.
Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $63.08 while gold traded down 0.2% at $3,377.30.

Silver traded up 0.2% to $38.010 on Monday, while copper fell 0.5% to $4.4695.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.08%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.17%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.21%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.18% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.50% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.77%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.37%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.85% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.84%.

Economics

