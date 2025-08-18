Crude Oil Moves Higher; US Homebuilder Sentiment Declines In August

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 0.2% on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.02% to 44,938.95 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 21,584.73. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.09% to 6,444.07.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Industrials shares jumped by 0.3% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, communication services stocks fell by 1%.

Top Headline

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index slipped to 32 in August versus 33 in July, down from market estimates of 34.

Equities Trading UP



Propanc Biopharma, Inc. PPCB shares shot up 119% to $6.29 following uplisting to the Nasdaq.

shares shot up 119% to $6.29 following uplisting to the Nasdaq. Shares of Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. ASBP got a boost, surging 57% to $0.5637 after the company announced positive top-line results from clinical trial of investigational new sublingual aspirin product for treatment of suspected acute myocardial infarction (heart attack).

got a boost, surging 57% to $0.5637 after the company announced positive top-line results from clinical trial of investigational new sublingual aspirin product for treatment of suspected acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX shares were also up, gaining 40% to $5.20 after the company announced a collaboration with Novo Nordisk to expand access to Ozempic and Wegovy.

Equities Trading DOWN

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP shares dropped 22% to $39.97. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the company's Tonmya (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) for fibromyalgia in adults.

shares dropped 22% to $39.97. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the company's Tonmya (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) for fibromyalgia in adults. Shares of Empery Digital Inc EMPD were down 21% to $7.09. Empery Digital secured $25 million credit facility to fund share repurchases.

were down 21% to $7.09. Empery Digital secured $25 million credit facility to fund share repurchases. Riskified Ltd. RSKD was down, falling 13% to $4.56 following the release of its second-quarter financial results.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $63.08 while gold traded down 0.2% at $3,377.30.

Silver traded up 0.2% to $38.010 on Monday, while copper fell 0.5% to $4.4695.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.08%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.17%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.21%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.18% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.50% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.77%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.37%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.85% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.84%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock