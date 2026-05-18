What's Going On With ServiceNow Stock Monday?

AI Growth Strategy Drives Long-Term Outlook

The company recently outlined a plan to surpass $30 billion in annual subscription revenue by 2030. Earlier this month, President and Chief Financial Officer Gina Mastantuono told analysts there could be upside beyond $32 billion.

ServiceNow also projected a 100-basis-point expansion in operating and free cash flow margins in 2027 and reiterated its target of achieving a “Rule of 60+” by 2030, a metric combining revenue growth and free cash flow margins.

Now Assist AI Monetization Accelerates

Artificial intelligence monetization remains central to the company’s strategy. ServiceNow said its Now Assist product exceeded $600 million in annual contract value in 2025 and topped $750 million during the first quarter of 2026. Mastantuono said the figure is expected to more than double to more than $1.5 billion by year-end.

Experian Partnership Expands Enterprise AI Push

The partnership will integrate Experian’s Ascend capabilities into ServiceNow workflows, aiming to improve speed and consistency in enterprise decision-making.

The companies said the collaboration is designed to help businesses address key barriers to AI deployment by embedding Experian’s data insights into existing workflows.

Technical Levels Signal Mixed Momentum

From a technical standpoint, ServiceNow shares traded at $98.00 in premarket activity, about 7.6% above the stock’s 20-day simple moving average of $91.90 but 0.8% below its 50-day moving average of $99.74.

Shares also remained below the 100-day moving average of $112.37 and the 200-day moving average of $144.80, signaling a broader bearish trend.

The stock’s relative strength index stood at 51.56, indicating neutral momentum.

Key resistance is seen near $104.50, while support is around $98.00.

Earnings Outlook And Analyst Forecasts In Focus

Looking ahead, ServiceNow’s next major catalyst is its expected July 22, 2026, earnings report. Analysts currently expect earnings of 76 cents per share on revenue of $3.93 billion, compared with revenue of $3.21 billion a year earlier.

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average analyst price forecast of $139.35.

Recent analyst actions include:

Bernstein : Market Perform, raises price forecast to $236 on May 6

: Market Perform, raises price forecast to $236 on May 6 Macquarie : Neutral, maintains $109 price forecast on May 5

: Neutral, maintains $109 price forecast on May 5 DA Davidson: Buy, maintains $190 price forecast on May 5

ETFs With Major ServiceNow Exposure

NOW Stock Price Activity: ServiceNow shares were up 2.76% at $97.69 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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