QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Aug 29, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Aug 29, 2021, 10:21AM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 7:31AM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS: IGV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF's (IGV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)?

A

The stock price for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS: IGV) is $316.8291 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) operate in?

A

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.