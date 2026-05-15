ServiceNow, Experian Launch Multi-Year AI Automation Partnership

ServiceNow And Experian Expand AI Partnership

The partnership will integrate Experian's Ascend capabilities into ServiceNow workflows, enabling autonomous AI agents to make faster and more consistent decisions across business operations.

Initial use cases include employee onboarding, third-party risk management, and model lifecycle governance.

By connecting the Experian Ascend Platform with the ServiceNow AI Platform, businesses will gain direct access to Experian's data insights and decisioning tools within existing workflows.

Partnership Aims To Scale AI Deployment

The companies said the integration is designed to help organizations scale AI deployments beyond pilot programs. Industry research identified data limitations as the top barrier for eight in 10 organizations.

The partnership will support businesses in highly regulated industries. Use cases include fraud and identity verification, onboarding, and model risk management applications.

Executives Highlight AI Opportunity

"We see agentic AI as a fundamental change in how intelligent services are delivered, and this partnership brings together complementary strengths and a shared vision for building them the right way," said Keith Little, President of Experian Software Solutions.

Cathy Mauzaize, President, EMEA at ServiceNow, said the partnership will help businesses "move beyond experimentation" by combining ServiceNow's AI Platform with Experian's analytics and decisioning capabilities to deliver faster and smarter AI-driven decisions in a secure environment.

NOW Technical Outlook: Trend, Support And Resistance Levels

From a technical perspective, ServiceNow is trading at $90.89, which is 1.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $91.98.

The stock is also significantly below its 50-day SMA of $100.24, indicating a bearish trend as the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, a signal of potential weakness.

The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 45.82, suggesting the stock is in a neutral zone, neither overbought nor oversold.

Key Resistance : $95.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, aligning with the 50-day SMA.

: $95.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, aligning with the 50-day SMA. Key Support: $83.50 — a level where buyers previously stepped in, reflecting the 52-week low zone.

ServiceNow Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 22, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 76 cents (Down from 82 cents YoY)

: 76 cents (Down from 82 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $3.93 billion (Up from $3.21 billion YoY)

: $3.93 billion (Up from $3.21 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 53.9x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $139.35. Recent analyst moves include:

Bernstein : Market Perform (Raises Target to $236.00) (May 6)

: Market Perform (Raises Target to $236.00) (May 6) Macquarie : Neutral (Maintains Target to $109.00) (May 5)

: Neutral (Maintains Target to $109.00) (May 5) DA Davidson: Buy (Maintains Target to $190.00) (May 5)

NOW Stock Price Activity: ServiceNow shares were up 0.31% at $90.78 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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